FTC Still Investigating Apple, Google

The Federal Trade Commission is still poking around Google and Apple (AAPL), even after Google CEO Eric Schmidt resigned from Apple’s (AAPL) board of directors yesterday.

“We have been investigating the Google/Apple interlocking directorates issue for some time and commend them for recognising that sharing directors raises competitive issues, as Google and Apple increasingly compete with each other,” said FTC Bureau of Competition Director Richard Feinstein, in a statement. “We will continue to investigate remaining interlocking directorates between the companies.”

The “remaining interlocking directorate” right now is former Genentech CEO Arthur Levinson, who sits on both companies’ boards, and may have to step down from one to please the Feds.

But now that Schmidt has quit Apple’s board, the more interesting investigation may be the FCC’s probe into both companies: The Federal Communications Commission wants to know more about how Apple approves and rejects apps for its popular iPhone, including why Apple — perhaps at the urging of its carrier partner AT&T — rejected an Internet phone app from Google called Google Voice.

