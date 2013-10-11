Senator Markey Asked The FTC To Investigate Cross-Device Tracking [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Senator Ed Markey (D-Mass.) sent a letter to Federal Trade Commission chair Edith Ramirez asking her to investigate cross-device tracking being done by companies like Drawbridge, Flurry and InMobi. Cross-device tracking was the subject of a New York Times editorial Wednesday that asked Congress to create legislation covering how companies can use consumer data. I’m sure they’ll get right on it.

Papa John’s named former Arby’s executive Bob Kraut to its chief marketing officer post. Kraut replaces Andrew Varga, who left the pizza chain earlier this year to become president at Zimmerman Advertising, Papa John’s lead agency.

MediaPost has an epic story about the KSL Media bankruptcy.

The European Parliament will vote later this month on stringent new data protection regulations. Ad Age takes a look at how the proposed regulations could affect marketers.

Digiday conducted an interview with the creator of the hilarious Vice Magazine parody Twitter account, @Vice_Is_Hip.

Online streaming television service Aereo continues its court-room roll. A Massachusetts federal court denied Hearst and its broadcast TV station WCVB a preliminary injunction against Aereo in a decision dated Tuesday.

Yesterday we told you how ADT gave its media buying business to MediaCom. Now Ad Age reports the alarm system company has given its creative duties to Arnold Boston and its digital account to SapientNitro.

Pittsburgh-based agency Gatesman+Dave set up a pretty great agency side projects: an interactive quiz asking people to distinguish between the names of death metal bands and Ikea furniture items.

Forbes said 20% of its advertising revenues now come from ad buys that feature its BrandVoice sponsored content units.

