FTC Launches Intel Antitrust Investigation (INTC)

A win for AMD, which hasn’t had many lately: It has finally gotten the Federal Trade Commission to open an investigation into rival Intel (INTC).



AMD has been claiming for years that Intel has used predatory pricing (among other techniques) to keep AMD out of most PC manufacturer’s boxes. It’s had some luck persuading some officials outside the U.S. that it has a case: The Korean Fair Trade Commission said earlier this week that Intel would have to pay more than $25 million for violating fair trade laws. And last year the European Commission slapped Intel — mildly — as well. But AMD is looking for much more legal help than that. It’s also suing AMD on its own, in a case that’s taken year to get to court and still isn’t scheduled to get there until 2010.

