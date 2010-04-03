FTC Investigation Forced John Doerr Off The Amazon Board

Famed venture capitalist John Doerr stepped down as a Amazon board member last month due to an FTC investigation into the ties between Google and Amazon, according to the NYT.



John continues to serve as a board member for Google.

The NYT speculates that increased FTC investigations into Silicon Valley companies — which often share board member investors from their startup days — could lead to more awkward situations.

