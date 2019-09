The FTC is investigating Facebook’s $1 billion Instagram buy, reports the FT.



In its most recent filings with the SEC, Facebook said the deal should close by the end of the current quarter.

The FT says the investigation – a routine one – will probably push the deal close beyond the end of the quarter.

