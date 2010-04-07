FTC Gets A Team Together To Block Google's AdMob Deal

Photo: AP

The FTC appears to be getting ready to block Google’s acquisition of AdMob.While it hasn’t made a decision one way or another, the Wall Street Journal says the FTC has put together a team to stop Google.



Who’s making the loudest noises? One source tells us that Verizon, Microsoft, and AT&T are among the strongest protesters.

Here’s the WSJ on the FTC-Google situation:

The Federal Trade Commission appears to be laying the groundwork to mount an antitrust challenge to Google Inc.’s proposed acquisition of mobile-advertising company AdMob.

The FTC has assembled an internal litigation team to prepare for a possible effort to block the deal, according to people familiar with the matter. It also has sent letters to several of AdMob’s competitors asking them to testify in sworn statements about the potential impact of the acquisition, according to several other people. In addition, the agency has briefed Congress about its concerns, people familiar with the matter said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.