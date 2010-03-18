Google’s Buzz Launch Was "Irresponsible," Says FTC Commissioner

Search Engine Land
From Search Engine Land: An outgoing FTC commissioner has slammed Google over the way it launched Google Buzz last month, calling the episode a case of “irresponsible conduct.”According to PC World, FTC Commissioner Pamela Jones Harbour also said Google and other online companies may face tougher penalties if they don’t do a better job of protecting consumer privacy.

