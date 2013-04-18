FTC Chair Slams Current 'Do Not Track' Norms [THE BRIEF]

SharonaGott / flickrGood morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



FTC chair Edith Ramirez is not pleased with the Digital Advertising Alliance’s Don Not Track self-regulatory program that has been in place for two years. “Consumers await a functioning Do Not Track system, which is long overdue,” she said. “We advocated for a persistent Do Not Track mechanism that allows consumers to stop control of data across all sites, and not just for targeting ads.”

The NRA ran ads on the day of the gun bill Senate vote.

Facebook introduced CPA bidding for direct marketers.

Kmart is going to air its “Ship My Pants” video on television.

The Kool-Aid man is getting a makeover.

Publicis invited 200 international executives to take part in a co-investment plan.

Coca-Cola is forcing Peruvians to smile.

Alloy Digital is adding to its video component with the acquisition of video ad network Digital Broadcasting Group.

