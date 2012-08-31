The FTC Will Either Sue Google Soon Or Force It To Settle Claims It's Killing Competition

Photo: Flickr Robert Scoble

We may be just a few weeks away from hearing the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s findings in a probe into whether Google is stifling competition.By mid-September, the FTC will hear recommendations on whether to sue Google or seek a settlement, Bloomberg reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The agency is looking at whether Google ranked search results to give its own ventures a boost and whether it charged higher advertising rates to its competitors, Bloomberg reported.

Across the pond, Google has been in talks with the European Commission since May when the European executive body asked it to propose solutions to its own antitrust concerns.

Google has recently proposed a settlement with the EC that would involve the technology giant making some changes to its search rankings, Bloomberg reported.

