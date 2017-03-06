Disgruntled Uber employees are reportedly talking to recruiters and rival firms

Disgruntled Uber employees are signing up with recruitment agencies and talking to rival firms as they look to exit the company, according to The Financial Times.

The uptick in the number of people exploring an exit comes after a series of allegations — including claims of sexual harassment and sexism — were made against managers at the company.

It also comes after a video emerged of CEO Travis Kalanick arguing with an Uber driver who complained about low pay. After the video was published, Kalanick issued a statement saying: “I must fundamentally change as a leader and grow up.”

“I have seen quite a few people who have been looking to leave Uber,” a recruiter who reportedly used to work at Uber told the FT. “One of the main reasons is lack of faith in senior leadership.”

The same recruiter said they had received more CVs from Uber staff last week than they had in the whole of the previous month.

Walking away from Uber, a company now valued at roughly $US70 billion (£57 billion), is a big decision to make as it may mean sacrificing lucrative stock options that could end up being worth millions of dollars if Uber went public or got acquired.

Guillaume Champagne, president at SCGC Executive Search, told the FT that it has been “incredibly difficult” to hire from Uber because employees don’t want to “leave their stock options on the table.” Champagne added that Uber would have to need to have become “an awful place” if staff were leaving.

Uber lost two senior executives last week. Ed Baker, VP of product, left the company on Friday to pursue a career in public service, while Amit Singhal, VP of engineering, left on Monday after Recode informed the taxi-hailing giant that he had failed to disclose he left his former employer Google amidst a dispute over a sexual harassment allegation when he joined Uber.

Uber did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

