Taleb: Here Is What My Coat Of Arms Would Look Like

Author Nassim Taleb went full Taleb in a Q&A for the Financial Times Magazine’s ‘Inventory” section.



The weekly feature asks all participants what their coat of arms would look like. Here is Taleb’s:

James Ferguson/FTHe also said he was happiest in Brooklyn, “where the rich farts are minimal,” and that his greatest disappointment is his inability to “destroy the economics establishment, the press.”

We’re not sure if he meant that the press is the economics establishment, or that he can’t destroy either one.

But there’s still time either way.

Read the whole thing at FT.com >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.