All Clear Given After Active Shooter Reported At Ft. Lee Military Base In Virginia

AP A cannon stands in front of a sign for the US Army Quartermaster at Mifflin Hall, the main administration building at the Ft. Lee Army base.

An all-clear has been given after the Ft. Lee military base in Virginia was locked down after an active shooter was reported.

The base confirmed the news on its Facebook page. About 30 minutes after the lockdown was announced, NBC 12 reporter Eric Blackstock tweeted that the base gave an all-clear.

Ft. Lee spokesperson Amy Perry told Business Insider: “All that we know is that it’s at the [Combined Arms Support Command] headquarters. The installation has been locked down. We’ve all been asked to stay inside our offices.”

Here’s the notice the base posted to its Facebook page:

Post by U.S. Army Fort Lee.

Ft. Lee is the third largest Army training facility, according to the base’s website. Ft. Lee’s population is about 34,000.

The base is fairly large:

