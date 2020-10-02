Ft. Lauderdale police say Brad Parscale 'poses significant danger' to himself and others, move to strip him of his 11 guns for a year

Associated Press FILE – In this Thursday, March 28, 2019, file photo, Brad Parscale, manager of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, throws ‘Make America Great Again,’ hats to the audience before a rally in Grand Rapids, Mich. Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers, replacing Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien. Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Okla., rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Brad Parscale could be stripped of his guns for up to a year.

Police filed a Risk Protection Order in a move to keep Parscale’s guns away from him for at least two weeks.

Parscale, who served as manager of the Trump 2020 reelection campaign until being demoted in July, was involuntary hospitalized on Sunday after his wife called 911 and said he’d pulled out a gun and threatened to harm himself, according to police.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found his wife, Candice, with bruises on her arms and face.

Candice told police her husband has post-traumatic stress disorder and she got the bruises days earlier during a prior altercation, according to the police report.

The Risk Protection Order said Parscale’s “drinking and violent behaviour increased shortly after he was demoted at his employment.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Ft. Lauderdale police are moving to strip Brad Parscale of his guns for at least two weeks and possibly up to a year under Florida’s “red flag” law after an altercation at his home on Sunday that led a SWAT officer to tackle him.

Police filed a Risk Protection Order, obtained by Insider, that stated Parscale poses “a significant danger of causing personal injury to himself or others by having a firearm or any ammunition in his custody or control or by purchasing, possessing or receiving a firearm or any ammunition.” Law enforcement confiscated 11 guns from Parscale after Sunday’s incident.

By law, police have 14 days to petition a judge to keep Parscale’s firearms away from him for an entire year, per the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Parscale, who until July served as manager of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign before being demoted, was involuntary hospitalized on Sunday after his wife called 911 and said he’d pulled out a gun and threatened to harm himself, police said. The risk protection order stated that Parscale’s “drinking and violent behaviour increased shortly after he was demoted at his employment.”

As Insider previously reported, police arrived at Parscale’s Florida residence responding to a 911 call from his wife, Candice, who was found bruised and stated he threatened to attempt suicide, per a police report. Candice told police her husband has post-traumatic stress disorder, that he’d recently gotten violent, and she got the bruises days earlier during a prior altercation with him, according to the report.

Parscale stepped down from the Trump campaign on Wednesday. “I am stepping away from my company and any role in the campaign for the immediate future to focus on my family and get help dealing with the overwhelming stress,” Parscale said in a statement obtained by Politico.

Candice also denied that her husband had ever physically abused her in a statement to Politico. “The statements I made on Sunday have been misconstrued, let it be clear my husband was not violent towards me that day or any day prior,” she said.

The risk protection order filed by police tells a different story, describing Candice as “fearing for her life.” The police report on the incident also stated otherwise.

“While speaking with Candace Parscale [sic] I noticed several large sized contusions on both of her arms, her cheek and forehead,” one responding officer wrote in the report. “When I asked how she received the bruising, Candace Parscale stated Brad Parscale hits her.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.