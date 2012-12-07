Nobody Can Believe The Financial Times' Bizarre Hip-Hop 'G-Dawg' Headline

No one can believe the Financial Times used this ridiculous hip-hop headline,”G-Dawg splashes tax cuts like P Diddy with champagne but the banks miss out on the bling,” for a front page opinion piece. The piece is about Finance Minister George Osborne, who revealed the UK’s newest budget plans yesterday.



The New Statesmen’s Alex Hern ripped into them with a piece saying the FT has “lost its motherloving mind with ill-advised rap themed front page opinion piece.”

Some Twitter users have called the FT’s headline “cringeworthy,” while others have called it awesome and their favourite article.

The web version, however, currently uses a more tame version going with “Osborne more Boy George than rapper.”

Check out this Twitter photo from The Guardian’s @DawnHFoster of FT editor’s op-ed about George Osborne.

Photo: Twitter.com/DawnHFoster

