Financial Times Deutschland Went Very Dark To Mark Its Final Issue

Rob Wile

FT Deutschland, the Financial Times’ German edition founded just 12 years ago, will publish it’s final issue today. 

To mark the occasion, it went very dark — and also slightly unhinged. 

First, they put up this cartoon, in which the newsseller says, “A good newspaper? I’d recommend FT Deutschland” — to which the Grim Reaper responds, “Great. I’ll take it.”

ft deutschland cartoon

Photo: FT Deutschland

And here is the final front page.

It says: “In the end, dark.”

ft deutschland final issue

Photo: FT Deutschland

It turns out their entire homepage is dedicated to the paper’s end, and there’s a lot of other weird stuff going on, including pictures of a dogleash to represent the “authoritarian” nature of the group’s PR regime, and a picture of the entire newsroom bowing en masse in supplication to its “dearest readers and advertisers” for failing to make a viable product.

Check it out on FTD.de >

