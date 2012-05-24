HOORAY: FT Proclaims The Death of Equities

Joe Weisenthal

Huge, bullish news.

The FT has declared that nobody wants stock anymore, and that we’re seeing the Death Of Equities.

Peter Thal Larsen tweets out this pic:

FT death of equities

Photo: Peter Thal Larsen

As everybody with knowledge of financial media history, the “Death Of Equities” was a famous BusinessWeek cover back in 1979.

Death Of Equities

Of course, this is what the market looks like starting in 1979.

image

