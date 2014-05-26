FT: China Accuses Major US Consulting Firms Of Spying

China has accused major American consulting firms like McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group of spying, and has ordered its state-owned enterprises to cut ties with the companies, the FT’s Jamil Anderlini reports.

The move appears part of the response to the U.S. Justice Department’s recent decision to charge Chinese government officials with spying.

Beijing’s response to the indictments was swift, with a propaganda campaign in Chinese state media describing the US as a “mincing rascal” and “high-level hooligan”. The decision to ban state enterprises from working with western consulting companies marks a further escalation in Beijing’s response.

Along with McKinsey and Boston Consulting Group, Bain & Co., and Strategy&, formerly Booz Co. (and no, that’s not a typo), all have extensive operations in China, Anderlini notes.

