FT CEO John Ridding: It's 'Simplistic And Wrong' To Suggest People Won't Pay For News

The New York Times’ media columnist David Carr sat down with the Financial Times’ CEO John Ridding and notes some choice quotes cheering for paywalls.



“I think that in general, there has been far too much fatalism on this issue,” he told Carr. “You can build strong content businesses if you have product that differentiated enough and you take care in implementation.”

“It is simplistic and wrong to suggest that consumers won’t pay,” he said, pointing out that advertising revenues have been surpassed by content revenues at the FT, as happened last year at The New York Times. “Advertising alone is not going to support the kind of journalism that we and others do.” Read more at the NY Times >

The Times is prepping their metered model for NYTimes.com for 2011.

The Financial Times charges for its website and plans to use the same pricing plan for its iPad application.

