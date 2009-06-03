First Solar Was A Dog For A Long Time Before It Was A Champ

If carbon credits are priced at $28.24 per ton, then it would cost S&P companies $92.8 Billion, or 1% of revenue. [GreenBiz]



First Solar’s biography, from an idea in the 80’s to a leader in this decade. [Greentech Media]

Don’t attribute rising oil to recovery: Oil consumption, GDP, are still low, and oil inventories are still well above average. [Energy Source]

Screengrabs of Google’s PowerMeter software. Looks like typical Google UI. There’s no business plans for the software. [Earth2Tech]

Particles floating in the air from things like “diesel engines, automobile tires, coal-fired power plants and oil refineries,” are much worse for your health than previously thought. [NYT]

China is pouring $12 billion into its clean efforts, but pollution there is still troubling. [Green Inc.]

Cash for clunkers is debated in the Senate, the argument is over fuel economy versus sales. [Green Car Congress]

China won’t buy more oil for stockpiles, until it has better capabilities for storage. [Bloomberg]

