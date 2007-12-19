Frustrated Wii Hunters Hit The Web

Maybe Sony’s PS3 will really launch a comeback next year, but in the meantime video game shoppers desperately want a Wii. Latest evidence: A handy chart from Compete that illustrates online shopping demand for Nintendo’s console compared to Sony’s (SNE) and MSFT’s Xbox 360. More than 3 million shoppers hunted for a Wii last month – up 40% from the machine’s launch last year. The downside: We suspect the main reason they’re online is because they can’t find a Wii in brick and mortar stores, due to a shortage that may cost Nintendo $1 billion in lost sales this Christmas.

