Frustrated Maine Senator Olympia Snowe Says She'll Decide Where Her Money Goes, Not GOP

Outgoing Maine senator Olympia Snowe made it clear that she won’t necessarily support a Republican candidate to assume her seat come November, according to the Kennebec Journal.Last week, Snowe sent a letter to donors saying that she would use the millions she received as campaign donations to support “like-minded” candidates in the “sensible centre.”



According to her most recent campaign disclosure forms, the senator has received $3.5 million in donations, and her campaign has $2.35 million in cash with no debt.

Snowe, a noted moderate, announced that she would be retiring early last month, saying that she was frustrated with the “dysfunction and political paralysis” in the Senate. Those sentiments coupled with this latest letter may be indication that she may support someone other than the eventual Republican nominee.

That doesn’t mean it’s impossible though, as former campaign consultant Shannon Miller said there were several GOP candidates that shared the senators views. One of those candidates could be the current frontrunner in the Republican field, according to a recent Maine People’s Resource centre poll, Charlie Summers, who actually served as a Snowe staffer. There are other indications that Snowe might support William Schneider, as she provided him with her email list while he was attempting to gather signatures to get on the primary ballot.

Who this message is more likely intended for, however, is state treasurer and Tea Party-backed candidate Bruce Poliquin, who stands at odds with Snowe. Poliquin currently is polling second to Summer, but with nearly 40 per cent of voters undecided, that could change in the near future.

Miller also didn’t rule out the senator supporting independent governor Angus King, who according to the same poll is the clear frontrunner in the race.

