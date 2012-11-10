FRUM: Republicans Have Been Fleeced And Lied To By The Conservative Entertainment Complex

Former Bush speechwriter and political journalist David Frum, appeared on Joe Scarborough’s “Morning Joe” today and offered his explanation for why Mitt Romney lost his bid for the presidency.



He minced no words, saying that Republicans had been lied to by a “conservative entertainment complex” and leaders who are “cowards.”

Watch below:



Visit NBCNews.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

Don’t Miss:

What’s Next For Mitt Romney?

The GOP Needs To Do A Lot Of Serious Soul Searching And More

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.