Here's what fruits and vegetables looked like before we domesticated them

The fruits and vegetables we know and love did not always look the way they do now. Before humans started breeding them, they looked very different. Eggplants of the past grew in strange colours, from blue to yellow. Eggplants were also more round than oblong. Because of selective breeding, the spines have disappeared making way for the eggplants you can find in today’s grocery stores. Carrots were incredibly tough and a super strong flavour. Corn was as dry as a raw potato. Here’s a look at their ancestors.

