Australian fruit pickers should be covered by minimum wage protections, the Fair Work Commission found this week.

The landmark ruling found piece rates, where workers are paid by how much they can pick in a given timeframe, are not fit for purpose.

The National Farmers Federation said it is considering its “next steps” in response to the ruling.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Australia’s peak farming industry organisation will consider its “next steps” after a landmark Fair Work Commission (FWC) ruling found fruit pickers should be guaranteed a minimum wage.

In a ruling handed down Wednesday, the full bench of the FWC found piece rates, which see farm workers paid by how much produce they can pick or process in a given timeframe, are unfit for purpose.

Instead, the FWC agreed with the Australian Workers Union (AWU), which brought the case forward and called for fruit pickers to receive a minimum wage.

In its submission, the AWU presented testimony from farm workers who said their piece rates evened out to just a few dollars an hour.

While some veteran workers were capable of surpassing minimum wage through piece rates, high temperatures and a lack of hands-on experience meant many workers were left with paltry wages.

Considering that evidence, the FWC found piece rates “do not provide a fair and relevant minimum safety net as required” by legislation.

“The totality of the evidence presents a picture of significant underpayment of pieceworkers in the horticulture industry when compared to the minimum award hourly rate,” the Full Bench added.

Instead, farm workers should be guaranteed a minimum wage floor of at least $25.41 under the Horticulture Award, the FWC ruled, subject to time recording obligations.

The decision has been hailed as a major win for fruit pickers and their representatives, who have long argued that existing payment systems expose vulnerable workers to financial hardship.

Once the ruling comes into effect, all farmworkers will be entitled to the minimum casual rate of pay – $25.41 per hour, regardless of the piece rates. The decision doesn't scrap piece rates; it just makes them fair for workers. — AWU – Australian Workers' Union (@AWUnion) November 4, 2021

But the nation’s farming industry has decried the decision, claiming it will drive farm owners to the wall and increase the cost of produce on supermarket shelves.

“The increase in wage costs, most farm’s largest input, threatens to make the most productive workers unaffordable,” National Farmers Federation (NFF) CEO Tony Mahar said.

“The loss of these workers will put a handbrake on agriculture’s growth, at a time when our country can least afford it.”

But the claim that farms will become less productive due to new minimum wage requirements was dismissed by the FWC.

“Introducing a minimum wage floor will provide an incentive to reduce the current cohort of unproductive workers, thus increasing productivity,” the Full Bench found.

“The decision is out of step with what’s in our nation’s interest and is a disproportionate response to the issue at hand,” Mahar added.

“The NFF will now consider our next steps.”

Relevant parties have until late November to formally respond to the FWC’s decision.