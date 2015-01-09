Underwear Company Has Ridiculous Response To Senator Barbara Boxer's Retirement

Hunter Walker
Robert Menendez Barbara BoxerAPBarbara Boxer at a September 2014 hearing of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

After Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) announced her decision not to seek reelection in 2016, the underwear retailer Fruit of the Loom marked the occasion with a decidedly silly Twitter pun:

Boxer has served in the Senate since 1993, and before that spent 10 years in the House of Representatives.

Fruit of the Loom’s  joke quickly earned mixed reviews from Twitter politicos

 

(via television’s Joe Weisenthal)

 

