Fruit Ninja Sees "High Tens Of Thousands" Downloads From Windows Phone 7

Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 platform is still in its infancy, but the developer behind hit game “Fruit Ninja” says he’s seeing moderate success on the platform.Shainiel Deo, CEO of Fruit Ninja maker Halfbrick Studios, didn’t want to reveal specifics, but he tells us downloads of the paid version of the game for Windows Phone 7 are in the “high tens of thousands.”



Fruit Ninja is a game where fruit flies up on the screen and you swipe at it with your finger cutting the fruit. It’s a fun, addictive, simple game in the same vein as Doodle Jump or Angry Birds. You can pull it out of your pocket, play for a few minutes, then put it away.

In the Windows Phone 7 store it’s $3.00. (For iPhone, which is more crowded with competition, it’s only $0.99.) The game is a top two app in Windows Phone 7’s marketplace, according to its site.

“High tens of thousands” isn’t much compared to other platforms like the iPhone or Android, where downloads can run into the hundreds of thousands, if not millions, after a few months. But, Microsoft may not have even sold 2 million handsets to customers yet, so in that light, it’s respectable. For some context, when the iPad first hit shelves, top developers reported similar numbers.

Deo sound pretty pleased overall with Windows. He likes the UI, and says, “There are a number of varying devices but there is nowhere near the fragmentation issues that Android has.”

He has one complaint, though: “I think Microsoft could be doing more to promote the phone and hopefully we’ll start seeing that soon.”

Apparently he hasn’t seen enough of those Microsoft ads telling people to stop using their phones.

