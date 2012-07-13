Here's How Much 'Fruit Ninja' Makes Each Month From Ads

Screengrab from Fruit Ninja.

Fruit Ninja, the popular mobile game that allows users to slash apart fruit with a Samurai sword, made $400,000 from ad revenues in April, Ad Age reports.And apparently the company would make more on the ads, which users see in between bifurcating pineapples, were they not filtering out spam from dating sites and the like via Mobclix, a mobile ad exchange that has ad networks bid for spots on mobile apps. But the filter is probably a good thing considering the flack apps get for showing ads for guns, virtual sex, and Scientology.



“We want as much control as possible, but the more control you have, the more micromanagement that is needed and we don’t have the bandwidth in-house nor do we really want it,” Phil Larson, Fruit Ninja CMO, told Ad Age.

Since Halfbrick, which developed the game, launched two years ago, Fruit Ninja has been downloading 300 million times and 1.5 trillion pieces of fruit have been sliced.

But the ad-free, pay version of the game is even more popular than the free version. Fruit Ninja is currently the sixth most popular paid game in the app store and the 41st most popular free game.

Thus, Larson said that the $400,000 ad revenue isn’t too impressive—most of the revenue comes from downloads and in-game purchases, making “Fruit Ninja” a total of $1 million a month. Bananas!

