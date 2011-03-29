Check Out What Fruit Ninja Looks Like As A Wii Or XBox Kinect Game

Students over in Germany created a life-size version of Fruit Ninja – one of the most popular paid apps for smartphones like the Windows Phone 7 and iPhone.
If the guys over at Halfbrick Studios (creators of Fruit Ninja) ever had any thoughts of turning its app into a console game, this video might convince them to push the fruit slicing game into the living room.
The question is though: Would you buy Fruit Ninja if it came out for the Wii, XBox Kinect, or PS3 Move?
(Via The Gadget Site)
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.