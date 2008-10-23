Frugal Foreigners Wolfing Down McDonald's

Yesterday, we told you about McDonald’s booming business in France. Well, it seems money-conscious customers all over are lovin’ the fast-food chain and its cheap food, particularly people overseas. McDonald’s just reported its third-quarter earnings, and its profit margin roundly beat analysts’ expectations, due largely to foreign sales. What was that we said about a silver lining to the financial crisis?



AP: A big jump in overseas and U.S. sales boosted McDonald’s Corp.’s third-quarter profit by 11 per cent, the company said Wednesday, a result that handily beat Wall Street’s expectations.

Oak Brook, Ill.-based McDonald’s said net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 rose to $1.19 billion, or $1.05 per share, from $1.07 billion, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier. According to a poll by Thomson Reuters, analysts expected profit of 98 cents per share.

Operating costs, a sore point for many restaurant companies due to year-over-year increases in commodity costs, rose just 2 per cent for the quarter.

Revenue, meanwhile, grew 6 per cent to $6.27 billion from $5.9 billion. Analysts predicted revenue of $6.18 billion.

The revenue and profit growth was largely fuelled by an increase in same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year. Global same-store sales jumped 7.1 per cent while U.S. same-store sales rose 4.7 per cent. Same-store sales in both Europe and the Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa regions grew by about 8 per cent as well.

The sales increases came as consumer anxiety about the economy took a turn for the worse due to the failure of some of the nation’s biggest banks, declines in the stock market and talk that a prolonged recession could be around the corner. After consumers restricted their spending this summer to deal with high gas prices and the downturn in the housing market, spending slowed even more in early fall with consumers increasingly cutting back even on smaller luxuries like eating out.

Fast-food sales have been holding up well, though, because the chains offer lower prices than other sit-down restaurants. McDonald’s, in particular, has been able to cash in on the economic downturn due to its Dollar Menu and the popularity of its sandwiches and drinks.

See Also: Economic Downturn Forces French To Eat At McDonald’s

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.