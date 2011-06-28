Chris Christie Invited To Schmooze With Media Moguls At Allen & Co's Sun Valley Mogul-Fest

Chris Christie is hitting the big time.



The New Jersey governor, who has made a name for himself with his brash style and strict budget cuts, will be heading to Aspen next week to party it up with media and tech moguls in Sun Valley, Idaho, reports the New York Post.

The annual Allen & Co. retreat draws the likes of Mayor Bloomberg and Cory Booker as well as top “brass” from Netflix, Google, Facebook, Yahoo!, AOL and Twitter.

Presumably Christie will not be taking the governor’s helicopter. But he is expected to be lining the coffers for a possible 2016 run.

