The 12 Most Frugal Celebrities

Photo: AP
We aren’t the only ones to use coupons. Some of Hollywood’s A-listers regularly look for discount deals and practice money-saving habits. Coupons.com compiled a list of penny-pinching celebrities, and we’ve added a few of our own.
From stars who clip coupons to those who bargain buy, here are the celebrities who know how to stretch a dollar.
The late-night host revealed in a Parade column that he only spends money from comedy routines.
'When I was a kid, I had two jobs,' wrote Leno. 'I worked at a Ford dealership and at a McDonald's. I'd spend the money from one job and save the money from the other. That's still the way I am now. I live on the money I make as a comedian, and I put all the TV money in the bank. I've never spent a dime of TV money--ever.'
While taking Everyday with Rachael Ray through a day in her life, Underwood shared that despite forgetting coupons sometimes, she does make a habit to cut them out.
'Doing the weekly shopping, I stock up on stir-fry kits, Amy's meatless burgers, and armloads of onions and garlic. I put onions and garlic in everything. Ack -- as usual, I forgot my coupons. (Yes, I do clip them!),' shared Underwood.
The actress told Self magazine she and husband Freddie Prinze Jr. see no need to buy items full price.
'We shop at Whole Foods, but we ask which fish is on sale,' said Gellar. 'On sale doesn't mean it's bad! It probably just means it's overcaught. And I clip coupons all the time. Why should you pay more for something that someone else is paying less for?'
Mother Monster tweeted to her followers in December about her bargain buys:
'Why do people look at me like I'm crazy when I use coupons at grocery (stores) or try bargaining at retail, IM FROM NEW YORK WHERE IS THE SALE RACK.'
One of the most money-conscious stars is Zooey Deschanel.
After the 'New Girl' actress and ex-husband Ben Gibbard split last year, her finances were revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ.
Per month, the actress, who was worth nearly $3 million last January, will spend $2,000 on clothes, $800 in utilities, and $300 for phone and email. She even donates $1,500 a month on charity.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.