The Frozen Yogurt Craze Is Slowing Down

Frozen yogurt chains like Pinkberry, Red Mango, and 16 Handles have become ubiquitous in recent years.

But the trend is starting to slow down, and chains are trying other options, writes Venessa Wang at Bloomberg Businessweek.

“Frozen yogurt is a competitive business. There are a lot of players out there, and despite its growth, supply has outpaced demand,” says Red Mango founder Dan Kim told Businessweek.

To boost sales, Red Mango is trying to capitalise on another trend — juicing. The brand’s juices include ingredients like carrots, ginger, kale, and cucumbers.

Kim told Businessweek that the juices are selling surprisingly well.

Meanwhile, Red Mango rival Pinkberry announced a new cookie dessert earlier this year.

The frozen yogurt business is appealing because of high profit margins.

CBS New York pointed out last year that yogurt selling for 59 cents an ounce costs less than a dime to produce. There’s a 500% markup on a 10-ounce serving even when you factor in the expense of cups and spoons.

