'Frozen' Songwriters Reveal The One Religious Word That Disney Would Not Let Them Use

When it came to its smash hit “Frozen,” there was one thing that Disney couldn’t let go.

Speaking with NPR‘s Terry Gross, husband-and-wife duo Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez — the Academy award winning songwriters behind “Frozen” — said that Disney wasn’t the “sanitised place that you might imagine it to be” but did draw the line at using the word, “God.”

“It’s funny. One of the only places you have to draw the line at Disney is with religious things, the word God,” said Anderson-Lopez.

“You can say it in Disney but you can’t put it in the movie,” Lopez explained.

Gross then went on to suggest that a possible reason why Disney was so strict with the word is because Lopez was a co-creator of the immensely popular religious satire Broadway musical, “The Book of Mormon.”

Lopez explained further on NPR:

Terry Gross: I’ll point out, Robert Lopez you co-wrote “The Book of Mormon,” which is a satire about the Mormon faith. Robert Lopez: And it’s as equally a satire of Disney as it is of the Mormon faith. Terry Gross: Yes. Right. Yes, strike two. Yeah. Robert Lopez: I mean, it really is.

Even though Disney enforced the “no God” rule, Lopez did say that it was a place where creative people could inject adult aspects into movies for children.

“I don’t think Disney has any problem with employing people who have, you know, done off colour stuff in the past,” Lopez commented.

“Frozen” has grossed over $US1 billion worldwide and is the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

