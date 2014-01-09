Spectacular Photos Of A Partially-Frozen Niagara Falls

The ‘polar vortex’ hitting the U.S. with insanely-low temperatures has also offered the opportunity for some incredible photos — and now we’ve got some from Niagara Falls.

At the falls, where the temperature has been hovering in the low teens, Reuters photographer Aaron Harris took these shots of a partially frozen area of the U.S. side on Wednesday.

While there is some misinformation floating around, it’s worth noting that the falls are not completely frozen over. You can see them flowing as usual on the live webcam.

Still, the photos are worth taking a look at. Enjoy:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.