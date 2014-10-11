The 6 'Frozen' Toys Kids Will Be Going Crazy Over This Holiday Season

Disney isn’t done profiting from “Frozen” just yet.

Last week, I had the opportunity to preview some of this holiday’s most anticipated toys at Time to Play Magazine’s holiday showcase.

Among the Legos, Barbie dolls, and Nerf guns, it’s clear “Frozen” is going to be a big seller this holiday season.

Toy sets, dolls, and dresses related to Disney’s billion dollar movie dominated the floor.

Here are the “Frozen” toys kids will go crazy for this holiday.

1. Elsa and Anna Light-Up Musical Dresses

Courtesy of Jakks Pacific Dresses for Elsa and Anna light up and play music from ‘Frozen.’

Price: $US34.99 per dress

Ages: 3 and up

Let’s start with the item that should go the fastest.

Earlier this year, desperate parents were shelling out hundreds, and even thousands, of dollars on eBay just to get their hands on “Frozen”-themed dresses for their kids.

So it’s no surprise that new dresses for both Queen Elsa and Princess Anna will hit stores. However, these dresses will also light up and play 16-second clips of songs from the film. The Anna dress plays “For the First Time in Forever” while the Elsa dress plays Idina Menzel’s version of “Let it Go.”

A representative for Jakks Pacific, who puts out the dresses, told us they know there’s demand for these dresses and that they don’t anticipate any shortage of either one in stores. No exact number of how many dresses will go into production was available.

Buy them here.

2. Snow Glow Elsa

Price: $US34.99

Ages: 3 and up

This Elsa doll from Jakks Pacific speaks 15 phrases and sings Oscar-winning “Let it Go” when you raise her arms. If you touch her snowflake necklace, her dress lights up. The doll will be released to sing in up to 25 different languages in the countries where its released. In America, it will sing in both English and Spanish.

Buy it here.

3. Hide-and-Hug Olaf

Price: $US26.99

Ages: 3-5

Think Elf on a Shelf with a “Frozen” twist. The box set comes with an Olaf the snowman stuffed animal along with a book that features a new “Frozen” story, “Do You Want a Hug?”

Buy it here.

4. Olaf Snow Cone Maker

Price: $24.99

Ages: 4 and up

Release date: October 28, 2014

Kids can turn ice cubes into snow cones by cranking them through the snowman from “Frozen,” Olaf.

Buy it here.

5. Frozen Animators’ Collection Doll Gift Set

Price: $US99.95

Designed by Disney animators, the collector dolls wear satin dresses and come with extra outfits and shoes along with a small Olaf snowman doll.

If the price is a bit hefty, the dolls are also sold separately for $US24.95 each.

6. Castle and Ice Palace Playset

Price: $US99.95

The Mattel playset is a two-in-one castle for each of the “Frozen” sisters. The dolls seen in the picture are not included. Those are the “Frozen” ice skating Anna and Elsa dolls.

It does come with this adorable Olaf snowman figurine.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.