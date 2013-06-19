Disney's Next Big Movie Features A Talking Snowman

Disney’s next animated picture will feature a talking snowman.



The Mouse House released its first teaser trailer for “Frozen” the story of Elsa (Idina Menzel) whose icy powers have trapped a kingdom in winter.

Based on the story of “The Snow Queen,” Kristen Bell plays Anna, trying to find her sister Elsa. Jonathan Groff voices a mountain man Kristoff who is accompanied by a reindeer who will guide her on a journey along with a snowman named Olaf.

“Frozen” comes after Disney’s previous two animated successes, “Tangled” and “Wreck-It Ralph.”

Like the two films before it, “Frozen” will serve as the company’s Thanksgiving holiday film hitting theatres November 27.



Note: This trailer stands out because Disney typically steers from giving inanimate objects voices unless under some sort of enchanted curse (see “Beauty and the Beast“). Instead, they stick to bringing animals to life on the big screen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.