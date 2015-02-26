These are the next 'Frozen' dresses every girl is going to want

Parents, get ready to open your wallets for more “Frozen” merchandise.

Disney just released a new teaser for its follow-up to billion dollar hit “Frozen,” and it features Queen Elsa wearing a new dress that every little girl is going to want after seeing it.

Disney/’Frozen Fever’ trailer Ana and Elsa are getting new dresses in a new ‘Frozen’ short out in March which means there will be new merchandise on the way.

“Frozen Fever” will be an animated short that will play exclusively in front of Disney’s next live-action film, “Cinderella,” in theatres this March.

Since its release in November 2013, “Frozen” has grossed over $US1.2 billion, becoming the highest-grossing animated movie at the box office.

The movie has continued to be a big success for the Mouse House in both entertainment sales and consumer products. According to the New York Times, “Frozen” has brought in another billion dollars in retail revenue. “Frozen” was the number one toy brand last year, and sales helped lead Disney earnings for the past two quarters.

“Frozen” dresses sold especially well.

As of November, more than three million “Frozen” dresses were sold in North America.

Disney consumer products has released multiple versions of dresses for lead characters Princess Ana and her sister Queen Elsa. The dresses range in price from $US11.99 all the way to $US99.95. Some versions of the dresses light up and play music from the hit animated movie.

You don’t even have to wait until March to get the new dresses. Ana and Elsa’s new gowns from the upcoming short film are available for purchase right now on the Disney Store’s website. The two-for-one set costs $US99.95.

If you’re the parent of a “Frozen” fan, you may want to stock up on a dress now.

After the movie first came out, a shortage of the popular dresses led to them appearing on auction sites like eBay for hundreds, and even thousands, of dollars.

Watch the preview for “Frozen Fever” below:

