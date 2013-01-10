A Crazy Chinese Deep Freeze Is Causing Vegetable Prices To Surge [PHOTOS]

Photo: China 24

China is going through a historic cold snap.The national average temperature has reached its lowest level in 28 years.



The average temperature in northeast China dipped to -4.5 degrees F, the coldest in 43 years, and dropped to a 42-year low of -18.7 degrees F in northern China.

We’ve told you how this has inflicted major damage on crops, in turn causing prices to surge.

Now we’ve dug up some images showing the damage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.