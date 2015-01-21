Here's What Chicago Looks Like In Freezing Temperatures

This birds-eye view of Chicago was shot during the winter of January 2015 over the course of 2 weeks in temperatures below 10ºF. Colin Hinkle of Soaring Badger Productions used a GoPro camera strapped to a to a DJI Phantom 2 to capture this footage.

Follow Soaring Badger Productions on Facebook, and Vimeo.

Video courtesy of Soaring Badger Productions

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



