US

Here's What Chicago Looks Like In Freezing Temperatures

Devan Joseph

This birds-eye view of Chicago was shot during the winter of January 2015 over the course of 2 weeks in temperatures below 10ºF. Colin Hinkle of Soaring Badger Productions used a GoPro camera strapped to a to a DJI Phantom 2 to capture this footage.

Follow Soaring Badger Productions on Facebook, and Vimeo.

Video courtesy of Soaring Badger Productions

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.