Here's What Chicago Looks Like In Freezing Temperatures

This birds-eye view of Chicago was shot during the winter of January 2015 over the course of 2 weeks in temperatures below 10ºF. Colin Hinkle of Soaring Badger Productions used a GoPro camera strapped to a to a DJI Phantom 2 to capture this footage.
Video courtesy of Soaring Badger Productions
