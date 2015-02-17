Frozen berry recall spreads to raspberries in Hepatitis A scare, with nine now infected

Patties Foods has extended its consumer recall to include Nanna’s 1kg frozen raspberries packs after an investigation into its global supply chain identified the potential link to a specific raspberry supplier in China.

Patties Foods CEO Steven Chaur said the further recall is a precautionary measure.

“The specific source supplied raspberries which were packed in Nanna’s and Creative Gourmet Mixed Berries, that were the subject of the Consumer Recall announced over the weekend,” he said.

“While there are no confirmed test results indicating a potential link to hepatitis A, we are working proactively with health authorities based on the information they have presented to date.

The supplier has been dropped, but the product was used in Nanna’s raspberries 1kg packs, with Best Before dates up until 15/09/16, and comes ahead of microbiological test results.

“The specific source did not supply raspberries for Creative Gourmet Raspberries 300g and 500g packs,” Chour said “We apologise to our consumers and customers for the concern and distress this is causing.”

Nine people — four in Queensland, three in Victoria,and two in New South Wales — have fallen ill with hepatitis A after eating Nanna’s frozen mixed berries.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include abdominal pain, nausea, fever and chills, tiredness and lethargy, and yellow skin or eyes. While there is no treatment, people should contact their GP and remain in isolation, because the illness is easily spread through poor hygiene. The symptoms usually show up between 28-30 days after infection, but can take up to 50 days.

Four products have now been recalled by Patties Foods: 1kg packs of Nanna’s mixed berries, with a November 16 use by date, as well as 300g and 500g Creative Gourmet mixed berries and now the raspberries.

Do not to eat the recalled products. Return the packs to the place of purchase, for a refund.

Patties Foods has opened a consumer hotline on 1800 650 069, between 7am and 9pm.

