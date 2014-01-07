'Paranormal Activity' Can't Scare Off Disney's 'Frozen' -- Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Paramount Pictures ‘Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones’ has lowest opening weekend for the franchise.

The fifth instalment of “Paramount Activity” was no match for Disney’s Thanksgiving holiday release “Frozen.”

Yes.

In its sixth week in theatres, it wasn’t “The Hobbit” sequel nor any other December films, but Disney’s animated film that commanded the box office. In the past two weeks, “Frozen” saw a huge jump at theatres — probably because it was the only kids’ flick out to offer an alternative for families during a crowded holiday and has been very well received by audiences.

Instead, “Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones” had the lowest opening weekend for the franchise.

The sequel is more of a spinoff for the series with “Paranormal Activity 5” due out later this year.

Fox’s “Walking with Dinosaurs” and Universal’s “47 Ronin” dropped out of the top 10 this week. Keanu Reeves’ samurai flick is faring better overseas right now. It’s made $US84 million worldwide to date.

Here are this week’s winners and losers in Hollywood:

10. Robert De Niro and Sylvester Stallone’s “Grudge Match” moved up a notch to round out the top 10. The boxing film has now made $US24.9 million. It cost an estimated $US40 million to make.

9. “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” continues its hot streak with another $US7.4 million. In seven weeks, the second instalment from Lionsgate has brought in $US830.9 million.

8. “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” moved down one spot this week earning $US8.2 million. The Ben Stiller film has made most of its $US114.5 million intake overseas (60.1%).

7. Disney’s Mary Poppins’ film “Saving Mr. Banks” brought in another $US9 million bringing its worldwide total to $US64.8 million.

6. “Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues” drops a big three spots with $US11.1 million in week three. Still, the sequel has already made more than the original ($144.2 million vs. $US90.6 million). The film’s $US50 million budget is nearly double of the 2004 film.

5. “American Hustle” nearly beat out Paramount’s “The Wolf of Wall Street” this weekend with $US13.2 million. The film is director David O. Russell’s second holiday film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper after last year’s “Silver Linings Playbook” and is closing in on $US100 million worldwide.

4. Instead, Martin Scorsese’s three-hour epic “The Wolf of Wall Street” edged out “Hustle” with $US13.4 million. Scorsese’s longest film to date has made $US63.3 million so far and cost an estimated $US100 million to make.

3. “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug” brought in another $US16.3 million in its fourth week bringing its grand total to $US756.6 million. The sequel is now Warner Bros.’ highest-grossing movie of the year edging out “Man of Steel” ($668 million).

2. “Paramormal Activity: The Marked Ones” debuted to $US18.2 million. That’s not a stellar start since its the lowest debut of the franchise which is now five films deep. Still, the spinoff to the series only cost $US5 million to make and has made nearly as much money overseas bringing its worldwide total to $US34.4 million.

1. Disney’s “Frozen” managed to retake the box office making $US20.7 million in its sixth weekend in wide release. The film has now made $US640 million worldwide. Not counting Pixar, “Frozen” is now Disney’s highest-grossing animated picture beating out 2010’s “Tangled” ($591.8 million).

