All the details you may have missed in the second 'Frozen 2' trailer

- The second full trailer for “Frozen 2” debuted, and it had a lot more plot details, new characters, and a few fun Easter eggs.
- In this sequel to the incredibly popular “Frozen,” Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven set out on a new journey to an enchanted forest.
- Along the way, they will learn new secrets of Elsa’s powers, and about Anna and Elsa’s own family history.
- “Frozen 2” comes out in theatres on November 22, 2019.
