'Frozen 2' fans are praising Kristoff as the feminist prince Disney needed and calling the movie a rejection of 'toxic masculinity'

Disney Animation Kristoff is one of the main characters in ‘Frozen 2.’

Fans of “Frozen 2” are hailing one of the film’s leading characters as a feminist, due to his tender and supportive interactions with Anna.

On Twitter, people were appreciative of Kristoff, Anna’s love interest in the sequel, who doesn’t seek to upstage her and instead just offers her support.

Users also praised the film for allowing Kristoff to talk about his feelings in a power ballad – a move that’s not normally given to male characters.

“Frozen 2” fans are praising one of the film’s lead characters for being a “feminist” and challenging “toxic masculinity.”

In the sequel to the popular animated film, which premiered on Friday, the character of Kristoff (Anna’s love interest) doesn’t engage in typical leading-man behaviours. For instance, instead of trying to protect Anna during a crucial battle, he fights beside her, and also offers her his unconditional support without any expectations, notably telling his fiancé, “I’m here, what do you need?” and later, “My love is not fragile.”

And Kristoff also gets a chance to sing about his feelings in a power ballad – an opportunity that’s not normally afforded to most male characters.

On Twitter, people were loving Kristoff’s feminist behaviours and his song, “Lost in the Woods.”

Okay, but can we talk about how Kristoff sang a power ballad about his feelings, told Anna that his love isn’t fragile, AND asked Anna what she needed during battle and didn’t tell her to step aside so he could protect her. I love it all so much❤️???? #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/5zOTCYC4WI — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 23, 2019

Minor #Frozen2 spoilers, but can I just say how great it was hearing Kristoff tell Anna "I'm here, what do you need?" pic.twitter.com/Kq9QrzTbqV — Kim Renfro (@kimrrenfro) November 24, 2019

“I’m here. What do you need?” – Feminist Kristoff modeling how to support women leaders#Frozen2 — John-Michael Torres (@jmtorr) November 24, 2019

"My love is not fragile." Kristoff is a feminist! #frozen2 — Heather Sliwinski (@hsliwinski) November 25, 2019

kristoff is one of the best disney characters. his best friend is his reindeer, he loves his fiancé in the most honest way, he’s great friends w her sister, he’s never mean, he’s the only guy but he never tries to lead/overshadow elsa or anna and he randomly sings love songs pic.twitter.com/7EtQU8AjHu — mari 23 (@dicksgraysn) November 24, 2019

Some even praised “Frozen 2” for challenging “toxic masculinity,” and called it a “feminist” film.

can we appreciate how frozen ii said "toxic masculinity?? screw that." and gave kristoff a power ballad about his feelings?

IMAGINE ALL THE LITTLE BOYS WATCHING THIS.

IMAGINE THIS BEING NORMAL TO THEM. — bekah (@maraczks) November 23, 2019

I bawled my way through every Kristoff scene. We love a feminist movie about female empowerment and healthy relationships. https://t.co/rZSWKKCL26 — Madeline Potts (@therealmadeline) November 23, 2019

They also made Kristoff’s entire storyline about love, something that usually only happens to the female protagonists — Dina is in NYC!!! | hadestown love bot #3 | TODAY! (@averagebwaystan) November 23, 2019

And i also loved that he never "saved" anna, he helped her… that scene where he said "I'm here what do you need?"… the only prince ever ????❤ — Stefany (@arrivaIgirl) November 24, 2019

Overall, the general consensus seemed to be that Kristoff is the internet’s favourite new feminist boyfriend.

honestly i think kristoff saying fuck toxic masculinity and singing his heart out in a power ballad to a completely empty forest & sven cured my depression — ???????????????? ???????????????? ???????????? ❄️ (@disneybrini) November 23, 2019

Kristoff is SINGLE HANDEDLY giving young boys a ROLE MODEL who teaches them it’s ok to FEEL AND EXPRESS EMOTIONS and also LOOK GOOD IN LEATHER. pic.twitter.com/8OkeZY6Dt2 — brodyryan+ (@BrodyRyan) November 23, 2019

Kristoff saying to Anna “I’m here. What do you need?” was manliest thing I’ve ever heard, dont @ me pic.twitter.com/OyjtpEq34m — Cristina Vee (@CristinaVee) November 25, 2019

Imagine not stanning Kristoff after he said “I’m here, what do you need” and “my love is not fragile” ???? — Kate Klaus ???????? (@KateElliott41) November 24, 2019

While much of the internet is just now sharing their love for Kristoff in “Frozen 2,” Kristen Bell, who voices Anna, previously spoke about the character’s empowering behaviours in a November 13 interview on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“The thing I think I’m proudest of is the way they represented Kristoff,” Bell told Fallon of the film, adding, “Little boys don’t often see representation of other boys having really big loving feelings.”

