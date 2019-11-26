Disney is selling a massive $200 'Frozen 2' castle. Here are 5 other toys from the movie kids will want.

Disney/Hasbro, Kirsten Acuna/Insider composite A new ‘Frozen’ castle and singing Anna and Elsa dolls should be some of the most sought-after toys from the movie this holiday.

In addition to a $US200 castle, Disney has a bunch of “Frozen” toys and merchandise available this holiday season.

Insider received a sneak peek at many of the products earlier this fall.

From a talking Olaf and Legos to singing dolls, here are the toys kids will want this holiday season.

The $US200 Ultimate Arendelle Castle is five feet tall and is anticipated to be one of the most popular toys this holiday.

Courtesy Disney/Hasbro The Ultimate Arendelle Castle is four feet wide.

The new “Frozen 2” castle has seven rooms, including a throne room with a moving carpet, a music room, kitchen, and 14 accessories ranging from a vanity to a piano. Olaf has his own little tower at the top.

“It’s the only ‘Frozen 2’ castle that will be on the market this holiday season,” marketing manager Tony Chung from Hasbro’s “Frozen” brand and design team told me. “We think this will be one of our most popular, top-selling items in our product line.”

“There is so much detailing and craftsmanship that went into this castle,” he added, saying their designer spent hours creating a number of textures that differ from room to room.

A moving balcony which goes between the four floors has a button which puts on a colourful 30-second display of soft purple, green, and blue lights that shine onto a wall of the castle. Anna and Elsa dolls are not included.

The castle was predicted to be one of the most sought-after toys this holiday season at the TTPM (Toys, Tots, Pets & more) showcase I attended in September.

Recommended ages: 3+Price: $US199.99

These Anna and Elsa dolls have extra long hair that can be braided using a machine.

Disney/Hasbro These are Hasbro’s ‘Frozen 2’ Sister Styles Fashion Dolls with extra long hair.

Out of all the “Frozen 2” toys I saw in person, I was instantly drawn to this one when I saw it came with a mechanical hair braiding tool that you don’t need batteries to use.

I tried this one out and it’s really easy to use. You simply thread three strands of hair into the device. Then all you have to do is click a button and it will start to braid one side. Click again and the next strand will overlap the last one. Each doll comes with two clips and six elastic bands to easily secure the braids.

“The dolls have extra long hair so there’s plenty of space for kids to play with,” said Chung. “We’ve done testing with little girls and they’re obsessed with seeing the clicking motion.”

Kids will be able to find different hairstyle inspirations for the dolls online. When they’re done braiding and styling the doll’s hair, kids will probably wish they had a larger version of the braider in order to style their own or others’ hair.

Recommended ages: 5+Price: $US24.99 each

Kids will definitely want the latest Anna and Elsa dolls who sing new music from the sequel.

Hasbro/Disney The Anna and Elsa singing fashion dolls are wearing new outfits that will be seen in the sequel.

These Anna and Elsa dolls both sing 30-second clips from new songs in “Frozen 2” if you press a button on their chest. The Elsa doll sings part of “Into the Unknown,” while Anna sings “The Next Right Thing.” The dolls also light up as they sing and have removable boots.

“This is hands-down one of the most popular, highly-forecasted items across all of our markets,” said Chung of the singing sisters.

Recommended ages: 3+Price: $US24.99 each

Elsa magically makes this talking Olaf waddle around the floor.

Disney/Hasbro The talk and glow Olaf and Elsa doll blew my mind. Here’s the box it comes inside.

The “Frozen” toy that made my eyes light up the most was this Elsa and Olaf duo. The Olaf figure moves around, but you don’t use a remote control to control him. You use Elsa. Really. If you face Elsa to Olaf and raise her arm up, it will cause the snowman to talk, move, and glow.

If you don’t play with him for a little bit, Olaf will try and get your attention by talking or yawning before entering sleep mode. This was the most delightful toy I saw and will make kids feel like they’re performing magic.

One of the most impressive features is that Olaf doesn’t simply wheel around. He actually waddles just like his character in the movie moves.

“We wanted that playful, silly interaction and movement that Olaf has in the film, so we intentionally made the wobble motion. His head actually bobbles as well,” said Chung. “We wanted to recreate it as closely as possible to the film so that’s something that our design team and our engineer team worked really hard to do.”

Chung told me Olaf voice actor Josh Gad recorded dialogue exclusively for this Hasbro toy.

Recommended ages: 3+Price: $US39.99

This Arendelle castle village is one of six Lego sets that will be available starting Friday.

Disney/Lego The Arendelle castle village comes with a row boat and little market.

This is the biggest Lego set that will be available on Friday featuring miniatures of Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff and their castle. The three floors in the castle are able to be removed and re-stacked.

Recommended ages: 5+Price: $US79.99

Five “Frozen” characters come together in this set with a moving sled.

Disney/Hasbro The sled seat moves forward and backward in the ‘Frozen 2’ Sledding Adventures doll pack.

The big appeal to this set – other than getting the main “Frozen 2” characters together – is Kristoff’s sled with working wheels. Upon first glance, it looks like there’s only room for two dolls, but I was delighted to find that the sled has a sliding row that can move forward or backward. The back of the sled also comes down so Olaf can easily jump into the sled and everyone can ride along.

Chung said this is the only toy where you’re going to get a “Frozen 2” sled.

Recommended ages: 3+Price: $US79.99

