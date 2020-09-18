5 Disney references you might have missed in 'Frozen 2'

Disney ‘The Little Mermaid’ makes a small appearance in Disney’s ‘Frozen 2.’

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Disney’s “Frozen 2.”

Insider already has a mega-list of all the details you might have missed in “Frozen 2.”

But here we take a look at just the Disney-related references.

From Baymax and Bolt snow figurines to a hidden Mickey design and a nod to Hans Christian Anderson and “The Little Mermaid,” keep reading to see them all.

Disney’s new animated sequel “Frozen 2” continues the tradition of including many Easter eggs and references to other movies. After two viewings, we spotted five Disney-centric details tucked into the background of many scenes.

At the start of “Frozen 2,” we see Anna and Elsa are playing with small figurines made from snow, several of which are Disney characters.

Disney ‘Frozen 2’ premiered on November 22, 2019.

Elsa is holding a small elephant that looks like Dumbo the elephant, but the two others on the floor might have been harder to spot.

One of the figures is Baymax, the loveable robot from Disney’s 2014 movie “Big Hero Six,” along with what looked like Bolt from the 2008 movie “Bolt.”

Disney Baymax from ‘Big Hero Six’ and Bolt from ‘Bolt.’

Both “Bolt” and “Big Hero Six” were codirected by Chris Williams – the man who voices Oaken in both “Frozen” movies.

Williams is used to wearing many different hats at Disney Animation: He’s an animator, story artist/screenwriter, director, and actor.

Two of the “Frozen 2” animators were turned into little statues you can see during the “Some Things Never Change” song.

Disney The two little decorative figures on the wall are an Easter egg.

When Kristoff is singing in “Some Things Never Change,” he and Sven walk in front of a store that has two little wooden statues above the door.

As Insider learned during a press event for the movie, those statues were made in the likeness of “Frozen 2” production designers Mike Giaimo and art director of environments David Womersley.

The rest of the animation team didn’t tell Giaimo and Womersley they were hidden in “Frozen 2” until a couple of months before it premiered.

There’s a hidden Mickey somewhere in the scene when Olaf sings “When I Am Older.”

Disney We’re pretty sure this is the hidden Mickey design.

“There’s one Mickey Mouse hidden in there,” the head of animation of “Frozen 2,” Becky Bresee, told Insider. “You have to find it though.”

We believe we spotted it in the above moment when Olaf falls into a large dirt hole.

There’s a reference to “The Little Mermaid” when Elsa is inside Ahtohollan.

Disney There is a mermaid figure on the cover on Agnarr’s book.

Elsa is walking past a bunch of snow memories, and sees her mother ask a young Agnarr what he’s reading.

“Some new Danish author,” he replies, and you can see Ariel from “The Little Mermaid” on his book cover. Hans Christian Andersen was the Danish author of both “The Little Mermaid” and “The Snow Queen” (the story which originally inspired “Frozen”).

For all the other details and references you might have missed in “Frozen 2,” read our full analysis of the movie’s best small details here.

