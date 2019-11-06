'Frozen 2' creators didn't plan on making multiple films, but said 'never say never' when it comes a 3rd movie

Disney ‘Frozen 2’ follows Queen Elsa and her sister Anna on a new adventure.

“Frozen 2” codirectors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee said the two films about Queen Elsa and Princess Anna tell a “complete story.”

But that doesn’t entirely shut down the chance of a “Frozen 3” happening in the future.

“I mean, nothing ever closes the door,” Buck said in an interview with Insider . “As we say in our lives, ‘never say never.'”

The codirectors said “Frozen 2” doesn’t end on a major cliffhanger designed to set up a third film. There will still be unanswered questions, but for now they’re focused on this movie.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Disney’s billion-dollar hit movie “Frozen” is the first animated musical film to get its own theatrical-release sequel, but the creators of the story aren’t ready to think about the possibility of a third movie.

“As we say in our lives, ‘never say never,'” codirector Chris Buck said in an interview with Insider at the Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California in September.

Over the summer, both Buck and his codirector Jennifer Lee spoke about the upcoming “Frozen 2” film during a panel at the D23 Expo. They said the two films together told a “complete story,” so we asked if that meant the door was closed on third movie.

“That’s how I feel right now,” Lee told Insider as she laughed. “I’m tired.”

Disney Elsa, Sven, Olaf, and Anna together in a scene from ‘Frozen 2.’

“I mean, nothing ever closes the door,” Buck said. “As we say in our lives, ‘never say never.’ But for us that’s what got us figuring out what the story [of ‘Frozen 2’] would be a few years ago. What if we could tell one complete story? A lot of things in ‘Frozen 2’ answer some of the questions in ‘Frozen,’ or questions you didn’t know about.”

To learn more about those questions, you can read our article here explaining which parts of the first “Frozen” movie will be expanded upon in the sequel.

The two directors said there won’t be any sort of cliffhanger ending with the second movie which sets up the potential for a third.

Walt Disney Animation Studios/YouTube Princess Anna and Queen Elsa in ‘Frozen 2.’

Buck and Lee hadn’t even planned on “Frozen 2” happening when they first made “Frozen.” This is the first time Disney has greenlit a theatrical sequel for one of its animated musical films.

“We didn’t do a cliffhanger with the first one [either],” Lee said. “I think, for us, this is the journey that [the characters] were meant to take. Will there be more? There are always unanswered questions but …”

“We still have to finish this one,” Buck said, finishing Lee’s sentence.

At the time of Insider’s interview with the two “Frozen” creators, the team was still finishing lighting and animation final-touches on parts of the movie.

“Frozen 2” premieres in theatres on November 22.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.