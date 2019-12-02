'Frozen II' earned a record-breaking $123.7 million over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend

Disney ‘Frozen II.’

“Frozen II” won the domestic box office for a second-straight weekend.

The Disney movie brought in an estimated $US85.2 million over the weekend and $US123.7 million over the five-day Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Both are record-breaking figures.

Coming off a record-breaking opening weekend, Disney’s “Frozen II” isn’t through owning the box office (and breaking records).

The animated movie brought in an estimated $US85.2 million over the weekend, that tops the record $US74.1 million “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” brought in over Thanksgiving weekend in 2013. “Frozen II” also took in $US123.7 million over the five-day Thanksgiving weekend. That’s another record-breaker for the holiday, knocking off the $US110 million five-day gross “Catching Fire” brought in.

“Frozen II” has now earned $US288 million domestically and $US739 million worldwide.

The movie also crushed the three-day ($US67.3 million) and five-day ($US93.5 million) earnings for the opening weekend of first “Frozen,” which debuted over Thanksgiving in 2013.

Coming in a strong second place is Lionsgate’s “Knives Out.” The star-studded movie has already made back its $US40 million budget thanks to its five-day take of $US41.7 million and a $US70 million worldwide cume.

Fox ‘Ford v Ferrari.’

Box office highlights:

Disney also had a strong outing from its Fox release, “Ford v Ferrari.” The race car drama brought in $US19 million this weekend. It has a total worldwide cume of $US143.3 million worldwide.

Universal’s “Queen & Slim” had an impressive opening with a five-day take of $US15.8 million. That put the movie above its industry projections.

