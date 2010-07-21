FROYO Who? Here's A Cool Pie Chart Showing Which flavour Of Android Most People Are Using

One of the challenges Android faces as it attempts to unseat Apple’s iPhone OS as the leading smartphone platform is that Android comes in many different versions, not all of which are compatible with one another.



Leaving aside the customised “skin” that each particular mobile handset maker might choose to add (Motorola’s is particularly ghastly), the underlying operating system now comes in four main flavours: 1.5, 1.6, 2.1, and 2.2. Android fans have gone bananas about version 2.2 (“Froyo”), which was released at the end of June, but proliferation so far has been tiny.

Android apps are “forward compatible,” meaning that apps developed for earlier versions work on later versions. This is helpful: your app won’t become obsolete the moment Google releases a new version of the software. But the lack of backward compatibility means that developers who choose to take full advantage of a later version of the OS will have a much smaller addressable market.

Here are some recent charts Google has posted showing the breakdown of Android usage, as well as the percentage of devices that are compatible with the various versions:

Photo: Google developer.android.com

Photo: Google developer.android.com

And now for compatibility…

Historical Distribution

The following stacked line graph provides a history of the relative number of active Android devices running different versions of the Android platform. It also provides a valuable perspective of how many devices your application is compatible with, based on the platform version.

Notice that the platform versions are stacked on top of each other with the oldest active version at the top. This format indicates the total per cent of active devices that are compatible with a given version of Android. For example, if you develop your application for the version that is at the very top of the chart, then your application is compatible with 100% of active devices (and all future versions), because all Android APIs are forward compatible. Or, if you develop your application for a version lower on the chart, then it is currently compatible with the percentage of devices indicated on the y-axis, where the line for that version meets the y-axis on the right.

Each dataset in the timeline is based on the number of Android devices that accessed Android Market within a 14-day period ending on the date indicated on the x-axis.

Photo: Google developer.android.com

(via Gary Cutlack at Gizmodo)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.