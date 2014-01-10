Goldman Sachs Just Tweeted Out This Awesome Photo Of Its View Of The Frozen Hudson River

The polar vortex has only one upside — all the gorgeous pictures people have taken of our frozen landscape.

Goldman Sachs just tweeted this picture of their view from downtown New York City. Goldman’s building is at 200 West Street, right along the Hudson River.

Check out the tweet below:

And by the way, Roland Emmerich directed Independence Day, The Day After Tomorrow, Godzilla, and other films in which New York City (or the U.S. in general) gets totally destroyed.

