Morgan Stanley Will Take Huge Loss On FrontPoint Because It's Bleeding Money On Losses And Lobsters

Right now inside FrontPoint Parters, the hedge fund currently owned by Morgan Stanley, the managers are planning a buyout of the fund that will unhitch FrontPoint from Morgan Stanley completely.The new regulations imposed by the Volcker Rule gave the managers and Morgan CEO James Gorman an added push to divest the fund quickly.



The managers will now be able to buy FrontPoint from Morgan Stanley for about half of $450 million, what Morgan Stanley paid when they bought the Connecticut hedge fund back in 2006, according to someone who works for the fund. But the real reason FrontPoint will leave Morgan Stanley is that both parties are unhappy with the other.

Morgan Stanley management insists on stricter financial regulations than FrontPoint would like to abide by, which the FrontPoint fund managers might like to blame for the fund’s recent poor returns. Morgan Stanley isn’t pleased with how poorly FrontPoint is performing.

Look at Morgan’s 2nd quarter earnings. As someone who works for the fund was quick to tell us, Morgan Stanley Asset Management, of which FrontPoint is a part of, is the only team bleeding money.

From Morgan’s earnings report:

Asset Management reported a pre-tax loss from continuing operations of $86 million compared with a pre-tax loss from continuing operations of $210 million in last year’s second quarter.

FrontPoint is allowing even more money to bleed out through the perks they offer the people who work for the fund.

Although it probably detracts only a tiny amount from their bottom line, unchecked spending in their expense budget is evidence of FrontPoint’s poor and inefficient management right now, according to someone who works for the fund.

The office spends $10,000 per year on flowers, mostly orchids, refreshed weekly, says someone who works for the fund. The kitchen pantry is fully stocked with fresh sushi, fruit, sandwich meats, yogurt, candy, chips.

“Everything you could imagine, we have it,” a person who works for the fund tells us. “There are about 20 different varieties of K-cup coffee flavours.”

And even though there’s an amazing pantry, employees are allowed to order whatever they want for lunch.

“I sometimes even order dinner because no one checks my budget. I could spend $60 and no one would say anything,” a person who works for the fund tells us.

When John Mack came to visit FrontPoint, the pantry had lobster. (James Gorman, who became CEO on January 1st, has never been to visit the fund.)

The food and nice perks might be the only things keeping the managers placated while the fund is rife with politics, which might have begun when Morgan Stanley first bought FrontPoint.

Morgan Stanley bought FrontPoint in 2006 for about $450 million, according to someone who works for the fund. All of the founders left almost immediately after getting their paychecks. Mack replaced them with Morgan Stanley execs and then FrontPoint started buying a number of smaller hedge funds, growing the fund’s assets to about $6.5 billion currently, according to someone who works for the fund.

Now arguments are almost daily as managers attempt to buy the fund back from Morgan Stanley, we hear. Seniority is usually one of the issues on the table.

Dan Waters and Michael Kelly, the CEOs, oversee FrontPoint’s 20-some smaller hedge funds. Underneath them is Dipak Jogia, who works underneath Kelly and Waters to monitor the funds on a day to day basis.

“[Some of the fund managers] are always arguing with him,” says someone who works for the fund. “I’ve also frequently heard fund managers say, ‘The CEOs are idiots, I would run the fund differently.'”

Waters and Kelly are now usually in meetings with Morgan Stanley’s upper management, discussing the terms of the buyout.

The deal is good for both parties. Morgan Stanley won’t have to take another hit to its bottom line. FrontPoint won’t have to deal with Morgan Stanley’s regulatory requirements.

And at about half the price Morgan Stanley paid for the fund in 2006, when the fund was much smaller than it is now, FrontPoint will likely be sold for a bargain to its partners and managers.

